Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 586,370 people (+1230 per day), 8429 tanks, 16,451 artillery systems, 16,323 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 586,370 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 586370 (+1230) people,

tanks - 8429 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 16323 (+29) units,

artillery systems - 16451 (+67) units,

MLRS - 1138 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 910 (+0) units,

aircraft - 365 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 13212 (+54),

cruise missiles - 2421 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 22226 (+78) units,

special equipment - 2759 (+21)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff said.