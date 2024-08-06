Our fighters eliminated occupier: invader’s body turned somersault in air. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Kastus Kalynivskyi volunteer regiment eliminated the Russian invader.
After a Ukrainian drone dropped a munition, the occupier's body turned a somersault in the air, Censor.NET reports.
