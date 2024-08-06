ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10294 visitors online
News Video War
7 043 15

Body of Russian invader rises high in air after grenade is thrown. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Incognito battalion of the 54th separate mechanised brigade eliminated the occupier in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers has been posted online.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB covered assault actions of our units, struck at occupiers’ command post and destroyed enemy communications. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) liquidation (2357)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 