Body of Russian invader rises high in air after grenade is thrown. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Incognito battalion of the 54th separate mechanised brigade eliminated the occupier in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers has been posted online.
