Soldiers of 3rd SAB covered assault actions of our units, struck at occupiers’ command post and destroyed enemy communications. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in the Kharkiv region rode in tanks to cover the assault actions of our units.

According to Censor.NET, while the assault groups were approaching the occupiers' positions and starting to clear them, the tankers hit the command post and destroyed the enemy's communications.

