Russians strike at educational institution in Kharkiv, one person injured (updated)

Russian troops strike at Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers are striking!



Kharkiv: stay in shelters," he wrote.

According to the Kharkiv mayor, according to preliminary information, the strike hit a nearby suburb.

"We are clarifying the situation. Be careful and take shelter if possible - the enemy may repeat the launch of the GBUs (guided bomb units)," he emphasized.

Updated information on the shelling

According to the updated information, the enemy hit one of the secondary education institutions in the city.

"We are currently collecting information on the victims and damage," added Terekhov.

As Syniehubov later reported, the enemy hit the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a GBU.

The building of one of the universities was damaged. Preliminary: one victim.

It is noted that emergency services continue to inspect.