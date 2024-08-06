Zelenskyy: One person killed, 12 wounded as result of RF strike on Kharkiv

A Russian strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on August 6 killed one person and injured 12 others.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, as of now, it is known that 12 people were injured. One person died.

Rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike are ongoing.

"Rescue operations are still underway in Kharkiv after the Russian attack. There are people under the rubble, and we are doing everything we can to help them... My condolences to their families and friends. All necessary forces are involved in the rescue operation," the President said.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, August 6, at about 10 a.m., the occupiers fired an Iskander at the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. A polyclinic, cars and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

