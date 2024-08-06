8 civilians, including 8-month-old boy, injured as result of Russian strike on Kharkiv - SES. PHOTOS

Eight people, including a child, were injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminarily, eight civilians were injured as a result of the hit to the residential area, including an 8-month-old boy. Civilian infrastructure was damaged: a medical facility, office and garage premises, a university dormitory, and non-residential buildings," the statement said.

According to rescuers, a fire broke out at the site of the shelling. Five people were rescued from the rubble. The fire is currently being extinguished and rescue operations are underway.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers fired an Iskander at the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv around 10 a.m. on 6 August.

