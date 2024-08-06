Explosions in Sumy: enemy launches missile attack on infrastructure of Sumy district. There are no casualties
Today, on August 6, 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Sumy district.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
As noted, there were no casualties. All necessary services are working at the scene.
The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified.
As reported, explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Sumy.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password