Explosions in Sumy: enemy launches missile attack on infrastructure of Sumy district. There are no casualties

Today, on August 6, 2024, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Sumy district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, there were no casualties. All necessary services are working at the scene.

The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified.

As reported, explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Sumy.