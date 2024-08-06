Russian missile hits regional consultation centre of Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War in Kharkiv. PHOTO

A Russian missile hit near the regional consultation centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters.

"The premises sustained minor damage, with broken windows. Fortunately, our employees and visitors were not injured.



Dear families, we apologise for any inconvenience. Our employees have already resumed work. There will be no delays in scheduled appointments, and there may be pauses in the operation of the telephone line during air raids," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers fired an "Iskander" at the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv around 10 am on 6 August.

