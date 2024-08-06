ENG
Aftermath of Russian attack on centre of Kharkiv: 5 people were injured, polyclinic, cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The occupiers fired an "Iskander" at the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv around 10 a.m. on 6 August.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another act of Russian terrorism. An attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Medics provided assistance to at least five injured civilians. Two women were hospitalised for surgery, the rest were treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, a polyclinic, cars and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov (updated)

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to record another crime of the occupiers.

As reported, on the morning of 6 August, Russia launched an "Iskander" missile at the centre of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure.

