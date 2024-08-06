Russia strikes with "Iskander" in centre of Kharkiv: Civilian infrastructure was damaged (updated)

The explosion occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Mayor Terekhov said that the Russians had struck the central district of the city.

"Dense residential development. There was a fire. Information on the damage and casualties is being updated," he added.

Later, the mayor said that a polyclinic building had been damaged in the centre of Kharkiv as a result of a Russian strike. Information about the injured and the damage is currently being clarified.

The head of the region, Syniehubov, said that civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of the arrival.

So far, two people have been treated for acute stress reactions. There may be people under the rubble.

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians had previously launched an "Iskander" missile.

"Civilian buildings, including a polyclinic, civilian vehicles, residential infrastructure, and windows were damaged. The consequence elimination is ongoing," he said.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Tsyrkuny and Kupyansk, policeman was wounded. PHOTO