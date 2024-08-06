Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Tsyrkuny and Kupyansk, policeman was wounded. PHOTO

Over the previous day, 5 August 2024, no hostile attacks on Kharkiv were recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling in Kharkiv region

6 August 00:50 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkuny village. As a result of the shelling a residential building was damaged and then caught fire.

23:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. There was an enemy shelling, a private house was damaged.

19:00 Kupyansk district, Kolisnikivka village, hostile shelling of KAB settlement took place, as a result of which a private house was damaged.

15:35 Kupyansk district, Velykoburlutska TG, Prykolotne village. Two cars were damaged as a result of UAV and FPV shelling.

14:45 city Kupyansk. A police officer was wounded as a result of the shelling by an FPV drone.

14:03 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding on the territory of a private household was burning.







Consequences of the Russian attack on the village of Odnorobivka

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Syniehubov reminds that according to the General Staff, the enemy continued active operations in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of five combat engagements. The fighting took place near the towns of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units seven times. The invaders made their main efforts in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

As previously reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of 6 August. Later, the RMA clarified that the occupiers had attacked Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv district.