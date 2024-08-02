Ruscists attacked bus with construction workers in Kharkiv region with drone, 6 people were injured

Russian troops hit a bus with construction workers in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

Around 9 a.m., the occupiers attacked a bus with people in the Dergachy district with a drone.

As a result of the strike, 6 civilians were injured, 5 people were in moderate condition, and one man was in serious condition.

"All the victims are construction workers. Law enforcement officers and emergency services are working on the spot," the head of the RMA said.

