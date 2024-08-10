ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 589,700 people (+1,160 per day), 8,441 tanks, 16,605 artillery systems, 16,350 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 589,700 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.08.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 589700 (+1160) people,
  • tanks - 8441 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 16350 (+9) units,
  • artillery systems - 16605 (+69) units,
  • MLRS - 1143 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 918 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 366 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 327 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 13372 (+47),
  • cruise missiles - 2425 (+1),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 22453 (+82) units,
  • special equipment - 2789 (+20)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

