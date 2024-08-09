ENG
Soldiers of 92nd SAB completely destroyed house where Russian invaders were hiding. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed a house where the occupiers were hiding.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel Escadron.

liquidation (2355) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (124)
