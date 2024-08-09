"HIMARS" MLRS hit occupiers’ training ground in Zaporizhzia direction. VIDEO

A video of yesterday's attack by the HIMARS MLRS on the occupiers' training ground in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the cluster of equipment and occupants was struck with cluster munitions.

See also Censor.NET: A HIMARS missile destroys a Buk air defense system near occupied Tokmak with a direct hit. VIDEO.