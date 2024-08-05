ENG
"HIMARS" missile destroys "Buk" air defence system near occupied Tokmak with direct hit. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy "Buk" missile system near the occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia with the help of the US MLRS "HIMARS" missile system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers has been posted online.

"Near the town of Tokmak, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance discovered a self-propelled firing system of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system. A direct hit from a HIMARS missile destroyed the system," the commentary to the video reads.

