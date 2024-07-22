Soldiers of 79th SAAB inspect Donbas Arena and discover Russian "Tor" SAMS. VIDEO
Mykolaiv paratroopers used a drone to inspect the Donbas Arena in occupied Donetsk and detected a Russian Tor surface-to-air missile system. The Russian equipment was immediately attacked by HIMARS.
This was reported by the soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Tavria Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
