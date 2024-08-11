Russians announced missile attack: explosions rang out in Kursk, Rostov, and Shebekino at night. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At least 10 explosions were heard in Kursk, and a missile fell on a residential building. The authorities of the Rostov and Belgorod regions of Russia also reported a missile attack.

Explosions in Kursk

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that air defense systems over the Kursk region destroyed fourteen UAVs and four Tochka-U tactical missiles. A residential building was damaged as a result of a missile fall.

"There are victims, they are being provided with all the necessary medical care. Fortunately, there are no fatalities," said acting Governor Smirnov.

Shelling of Shebekino, Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region, five residents were injured in an alleged Ukrainian shelling. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in Shebekino, the facades and windows of four apartment buildings and one social facility were cut, and two private houses and three cars were damaged. Part of the town remains without electricity

On the evening of 10 August, powerful explosions occurred in the Rostov region

According to local news channels, an explosion and fire occurred near the village of Persianivka in Rostov region. A Russian military unit is located near this settlement. Eyewitnesses said that on the approach to the military unit, "some object was shot down, it fell and set fire to the grass".

