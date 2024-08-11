Day in Kharkiv region: occupiers killed person, hit House of Children’s Creativity, destroyed houses. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian army used MLRS, FPV drones, rockets, mortars, and artillery against civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At 23:55, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on Zolochiv. The enemy hit the House of Children and Youth Creativity with a missile. The roof of the two-story administrative building over 500 square meters caught fire. Also, 8 private households and power grids were destroyed.

In the village of Lisna Stinka, Kupiansk district, a civilian 87-year-old man was killed and five private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling by the aggressor country's military, including a cluster munition.

In Kurylivka village, private houses were burning as a result of shelling. A car was damaged by an FPV drone strike in Kupiansk.

A civilian car was damaged as a result of the shelling of Velyki Prokhody village.

In the village of Mitrofanivka, 2 production facilities were damaged by shelling.

