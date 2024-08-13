Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson region: young woman is killed and 11 people are wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy used artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, aircraft and UAVs in Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Beryslav, Burhunka, Shliakhove, Mykhailivka, Krupytsia, Chervonyi Mak and Vesele.

On the afternoon of 12 August, in one of the settlements of the Bilozerska community, the Russian military deliberately dropped a drone munition on a civilian car travelling along the road. As a result of the explosion, the car caught fire, and a 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were injured, both with blast and brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

Two private houses in Shliakhove and a car in Bilozerka were damaged as a result of another drone attack. FPV drone strikes were recorded in Vesele, Sadove and Beryslav.

The enemy conducted four air strikes with guided bombs in Burhunka, where 27 private houses were damaged by powerful explosions.

Shelling of Kherson

As a result of the morning artillery shelling of the central streets of Kherson, a 53-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital with an explosive injury and contusion. The shells damaged three apartment buildings, two administrative buildings and a car. In the very centre of the city, the enemy also dropped a drone munition on an administrative building, which was damaged.

In the evening, artillery fire damaged two private houses in "Shumenskyi" neighbourhood and injured a 62-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds.

Around midnight, the area came under heavy attack from multiple rocket launchers. A 7-year-old girl and a 70-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Three private houses and a dormitory were damaged and a fire broke out.

The enemy launched a drone attack on the "Tavriyskiy" neighbourhood, damaging a private house.

In the evening, the Russian military shelled Dniprovskyi district of the city with artillery. A 25-year-old woman died as a result of the attack, and her 5-year-old daughter was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A 35-year-old woman was also injured, suffering an open fracture of the arm and shrapnel wounds. Four apartment buildings and an ambulance were damaged.

The enemy dropped ammunition from drones on the coastal areas of Dniprovsky district, damaging a private house.

In the evening and at night, Russian troops dropped explosives from UAVs on residential areas of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. A 61-year-old man and two women aged 61 and 69 were injured. The elderly people sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies.

