Airports are closed in Moscow due to drone attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 10 September, airports in Moscow were closed due to a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

He noted that a total of 13 drones were shot down in different parts of the Moscow region. One of them hit a high-rise building in Ramenskoye, causing a fire in several apartments on the 11th and 12th floors.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov spoke about the consequences:

"Apartment blocks in Ramenskoye were damaged during a nighttime UAV attack. On Sportivny Proezd, apartments on the 11th and 12th floors are on fire. All emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. The head of the district is also there, and a headquarters has been set up. Firefighters are now extinguishing the fire. Ambulances and intensive care units are on duty near the building. Unfortunately, a 9-year-old child died," he wrote on Telegram.







According to him, another drone hit a building on Vysokovoltna Street in Ramenskoye, damaging an apartment on the ninth floor and injuring one person.

"In total, last night, air defences shot down 14 drones in the urban districts of Podolsk, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy, Domodedovo and Kolomna," Vorobyov added.

The "Carpet" Plan is introduced at Moscow airports. More than 30 international and domestic flights are delayed at "Vnukovo" airport due to a drone attack on Moscow, and six are cancelled.

Of the flights arriving at "Vnukovo", 13 were delayed and two were cancelled. About 10 flights are delayed at "Domodedovo", and the same number of departing flights. At least three departing flights and two arriving flights were delayed at "Zhukovsky".

At Sheremetyevo, delays in departure and arrival are still rare.

