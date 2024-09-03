Moscow refinery suspends oil distillation after drone attack - Reuters

The Moscow oil refinery in Kapotnoye, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones on the night of 1 September, has shut down its "Euro+" primary oil refining unit, which accounts for about half of its total capacity.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this.

According to the agency's sources, the unit is expected to resume operations in five to six days after the repair is completed.

The Euro+ unit provides about 50% of the refinery's total primary refining capacity, as its CDU-6 crude distillation unit is designed for 6 million tonnes of oil per year.

The Euro+ complex also includes a reformer with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum and a diesel hydrotreating unit with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum.

The Moscow refinery is owned by Gazpromneft, the oil division of the Russian gas concern Gazprom.

Watch more: Satellite image of oil depot in Rostov region that ablazed for 16 days after Ukrainian drone attack has been released. VIDEO

In 2023, the refinery processed 11.6 million tonnes of oil, producing 2.6 million tonnes of petrol, 3.3 million tonnes of gas oil, 2.3 million tonnes of fuel oil and 0.9 million tonnes of jet fuel.

As a reminder, on Monday, 2 September, the fire at the oil depot near Proletarsk in the Rostov region of Russia was finally extinguished. The facility had been on fire for 16 days. A satellite image of the tank farm after the fire was released.