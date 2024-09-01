Drone attack on Moscow: there is a fire at oil refinery. VIDEO
The fire broke out at the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotny due to a drone attack and was declared at the fifth level of severity.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti was informed about this by emergency services.
"Another downed drone damaged a separate technical room at the Moscow refinery, and we are extinguishing the local fire," said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
A video showing smoke in the area of the Moscow refinery is published by ASTRA.
As Censor.NET previously reported, on the night of 1 September 2024, two power plants in the Moscow and Tver regions were attacked by drones.
