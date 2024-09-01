Drone attack on Russian Federation: two power plants and gas distribution network under attack
On the night of 1 September 2024, two power plants in the Moscow and Tver regions were attacked by drones in Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.
According to Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down five UAVs.
In turn, residents are posting photos and videos on social media of a massive fire at Konakivska TPP, which allegedly started after a drone attack.
According to Astra, a gas distribution network located a few kilometres away was attacked in the Tver region. This is evidenced by videos of local residents.
Astra also reports that Kashirskaya TPP in the Moscow region was attacked.
