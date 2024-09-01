Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced drone attack on Russian capital: 9 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, one in refinery area
The mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin claims that on the night of September 1, 2024, the Russian capital was allegedly attacked by drones.
As Censor.NET informs, the official's message was quoted by the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".
At first, he stated that the UAV was apparently shot down in the area of the Moscow Refinery, there was no damage or casualties, as Sobyanin assures, and there was no threat to the work of the Refinery either, according to him. Another 1 UAV was allegedly shot down in the city district of Ramenskyi.
In total, as Sobyanin later clarified, nine UAVs that tried to attack Moscow were shot down overnight.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password