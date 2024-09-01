Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced drone attack on Russian capital: 9 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, one in refinery area

The mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin claims that on the night of September 1, 2024, the Russian capital was allegedly attacked by drones.

As Censor.NET informs, the official's message was quoted by the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".

At first, he stated that the UAV was apparently shot down in the area of ​​the Moscow Refinery, there was no damage or casualties, as Sobyanin assures, and there was no threat to the work of the Refinery either, according to him. Another 1 UAV was allegedly shot down in the city district of Ramenskyi.

Read more: Targets of drones that struck Russia on night of 21 August were radio communications centre, airport and airbase - Budanov

In total, as Sobyanin later clarified, nine UAVs that tried to attack Moscow were shot down overnight.