Targets of drones that struck Russia on night of 21 August were radio communications centre, airport and airbase - Budanov

On 21 August, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out drone strikes on the radio intelligence centre and "Ostafyevo" airport near Moscow, as well as on the "Millerovo" airbase in Rostov region.

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with The War Zone.

"Today we conducted several operations using drones," Budanov said.

In addition to the attack on the radio communications centre in Podolsk, the DIU also carried out drone strikes on Moscow's Ostafyevo airfield and the Millerovo airbase in Rostov Oblast. According to intelligence, about 50 drones were involved.

The extent of damage at the targeted locations is currently unknown.

Budanov later said that the Ostafyevo airfield "was a deceptive target". The head of the Defence Intelligence added that it is an airfield for transport aircraft.

He also said that a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian "Savasleyka" airfield on 16 August resulted in the destruction of a MiG-31 Foxhound interceptor and two IL-76 Candid transport aircraft.

According to the newspaper, in addition to the drone attacks mentioned by Budanov and the Russian Defence Ministry, a drone was shot down near the "Olenya" airbase in Murmansk. The airbase is home to Tu-22M Backfire bombers and a foothold for Tu-95MS Bear-H bombers, which have been firing long-range missiles at Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

Read more: Russian Defence Ministry announces alleged destruction of 45 UAVs. VIDEO