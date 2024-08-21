Russian Defence Ministry announces alleged destruction of 45 UAVs. VIDEO

On the night of 21 August, Russian air defence forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 45 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the territory of 5 regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The defence ministry of the aggressor country noted that last night, 45 aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed by regular air defence systems in Russia.

In particular, 11 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, another 23 UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk region, 6 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region, 3 over the Kaluga region and 2 over the Kursk region.

Read more: Defense forces attacked "Kavkaz" plant in Rostov region of Russian Federation - General Staff. VIDEO

As a reminder, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin also reported that today was " one of the largest drone attacks" on the Russian capital.