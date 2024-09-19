Consequences of strikes on ammunition depots in Toropets, Russia: new satellite images. PHOTOS

New imagery from Planet Labs satellite shows the aftermath of a fire at the warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the city of Toropets, Tver region.

The fire broke out as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones on the night of September 18 and continued on September 19 as of 3:30 pm Kyiv time.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.











Read more: More than 2 million migrants have left Russia this year

As a reminder, on the night of September 18, Russian media reported a massive drone attack in the city of Toropets, Tver region of Russia - local authorities even decided to evacuate the population from the area where the air defense system was operating and a fire broke out. Later, videos of strong explosions and large-scale fires were posted online by local residents who reported that an ammunition depot had been attacked. Local authorities reported that the fire was "caused by the fall of the debris of a UAV."

The arsenal for the integrated storage of missiles, ammunition and explosives was built in 2018. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense at the time, the arsenal met the highest international standards - and each storage facility can hold up to 240 tons of ammunition.