More than 2 million migrants have left Russia this year

Із РФ цьогоріч виїхали понад 2 млн мігрантів

More than 2 million migrants have left Russia this year.

This is reported by DW with reference to the data of the Main Department for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

"As of September 1 of this year, the number of foreign citizens staying in Russia, information about which was contained in the state information system of migration registration, amounted to 6,174,777 people," the Russian ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova said that in 2023, 8,507,906 people were registered in Russia.

Consequently, in 2024, more than 2 million foreigners who had been living there left Russia.

