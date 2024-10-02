Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 655,560 people (+1130 per day), 8887 tanks, 18,869 artillery systems, 17,579 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 655,560 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.10.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 655560 (+1130) people,
tanks - 8887 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles - 17579 (+32) units
artillery systems - 18869 (+14) units,
MLRS - 1204 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 963 (+0) units
aircraft - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16348 (+26),
cruise missiles - 2613 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25692 (+71) units
special equipment - 3318 (+4)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.
