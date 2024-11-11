Occupiers may have damaged Kurakhove reservoir dam, water rises in villages along Vovcha river, - CMA Padun. PHOTO

The occupiers report on their own resources that the Ternivka dam of the Kurakhove reservoir has been damaged. Due to the shelling, it is currently impossible to inspect it, but in the villages along the Vovcha River, water levels are indeed rising.

This was reported to Suspilne Donbas by the head of the Kurakhove City Military Administration Roman Padun in a telephone conversation on 11 November, Censor.NET reports.

"We know that water is flowing through the villages located near the Ternivka dam. We cannot confirm the nature of the damage or its criticality. We cannot inspect the dam because of the constant shelling as of now," Padun told Suspilne.

According to him, there is evidence that water is approaching the settlements of the Velykonovosilkivska community.

"We have information from other settlements of the Velykonovosilkivska community that water is flowing there as if the sluices are opening. So we are stating that the dam is probably damaged," said Roman Padun.

It is worth noting that the Russians in their propaganda Telegram channels not only claimed that the dam was damaged, but also posted a photo showing the damage.

There is no official confirmation at the moment.