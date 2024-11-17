Occupiers shelled border of Sumy region with artillery: Man was killed, houses and medical facility were damaged. PHOTO

A man was killed and injured as a result of Russian artillery shelling of the Znob-Novgorod community in Shostka district, Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, today, on 17 November 2024, at about 13:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Znob-Novgorod community of the Shostka district.

As noted, the enemy attack killed a 73-year-old man who was fishing on the lake.

In addition, a medical facility and 7 private houses were damaged.

