Professor, associate professor and entrepreneur: "Schemes for evaders" eliminated in three Ukrainian universities - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police have dismantled three new schemes to evade mobilisation of men of conscription age in Poltava, Zakarpattia and Kharkiv regions. The detainees include a professor and an associate professor of higher education.

As noted, in exchange for bribes, the defendants helped persons liable for military service obtain deferments from draft on the basis of forged documents about their studies or "poor" health.

Poltava region

For example, a professor at a private university in Poltava region was exposed for facilitating the enrolment of potential recruits in bachelor's, master's and postgraduate programmes at a local state university without entrance exams.

In addition, for money, the offender offered the evaders fictitious "treatment" in a psychiatric clinic for their subsequent deregistration from the military register for health reasons. To implement both "options", the offender used personal connections among education officials and doctors.

Transcarpathian region

An associate professor of the history department of a local university was detained in Zakarpattia region when she was taking a bribe for illegally enrolling "applicants" of military age. It was established that the woman personally "accompanied" her clients during the formal entrance exams. The official then brought the "students'" certificates to the local TCR, where they were granted deferments.

Kharkiv region

A local businessman and two of his accomplices were suspected of using a similar "scheme" to postpone mobilisation for persons liable for military service. To do this, they "arranged" for the evaders to go to a local college, where they did not actually study, and provided fictitious certificates of education to the TCR.

It is reported that the defendants have now been notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 2, Art. 28 and Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

P. 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

P. 2 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The SSU added that the offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.




