Another mobilisation evasion scheme exposed in Zakarpattia region: officials, doctors and former law enforcement officers are among suspects. PHOTOS

In Zakarpattia region, SBI officers in cooperation with the SSU and the National Police exposed a scheme to issue "fake" diagnoses of mental disorders to people wishing to avoid mobilisation and go abroad.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press centre of the SBI.

The criminal group consisted of the head of the TCR and SS department, a member of the military medical commission, a head of a hospital department, two former law enforcement officers and a civilian.

"In August last year, the head of the department of the Berehove district TCR, an official of the military medical commission at the same TCR, psychiatrists from Khust and Vynohradiv district hospitals and some other people united in a criminal group," the statement said.

It is noted that the criminals offered to help those wishing to illegally leave Ukraine with the preparation of the necessary documents. The price of the service was up to USD 14 thousand.

"The 'clients' were referred to doctors who made up the necessary diagnoses for them. They were even kept in hospital for some time to make it believable. After that, the men were given medical documents with a diagnosis that could be the basis for declaring them unfit for service.

On the basis of these documents, the head of the department of the district TCR ensured that the "clients" were excluded from military registration.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the issue of choosing preventive measures and removing the defendants from office is currently being decided, and their involvement in similar offences is being checked. Searches are being conducted and medical records are being examined.

See more: Cost of "services" reached $18 thousand: new schemes of mobilisation evasion in 3 regions exposed. PHOTOS











