During day, Russians shelled Nikopol district 10 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. PHOTO

On 22 November, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, cars and power lines were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, said this in a telegram channel.

"During the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district 10 times, using kamikaze drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov communities were under attack," the statement said.

It is noted that 4 private and 9 country houses and a non-residential building were damaged. Also, 2 cars and power lines were damaged. No one was killed or injured.









