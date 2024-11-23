Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, - Umierov. PHOTO

Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones. The relevant memorandum was signed today in Vilnius by Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurinas Kasciunas.

Umerov posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

What does the memorandum provide for?

The Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a mechanism to support the security and defence forces of Ukraine through contributions to the Ukrainian defence industry opens up new opportunities for Lithuanian investment in our defence industry and contributes to the expansion of the strategic partnership between our countries.

"This is a long-term agreement under which the first tranche of EUR 10 million has already been agreed. Lithuania will allocate these funds for the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, in particular the Palianytsia project," Umierov said.

The Lithuanian side is already working on finalising bureaucratic procedures, and the first tranche of support for Ukrainian DeepStrike will be transferred in the near future.

Umerov thanked the Republic of Lithuania for the continued assistance Ukraine receives in this difficult time, and personally Mr Kasciunas for his leadership as Minister of Defence.

"In addition to signing the memorandum, we discussed our key priorities for 2025: training and equipping Ukrainian brigades, providing ammunition and air defence systems, and developing cooperation in the defence industry," he concludes.