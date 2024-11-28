Russian Federation announces massive drone attack on Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 28 November, two districts of Russia's Krasnodar Krai were attacked by drone strikes.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratiev.
Drone attacks in the Krasnodar Krai
The governor said that drone strikes were recorded in Sloviansk-on-Kuban and Chygryn village in Krasnoarmeyskiy district. As a result of the fall of drone debris, private households were damaged: windows were smashed and parts of buildings were destroyed.
"In Sloviansk-on-Kuban, the wreckage of a UAV fell into the yard of a private household. In the village of Chygryn, the debris damaged a house," Kondratiev said.
According to him, a woman was injured in the attack.
Russian air defence claims to have destroyed drones
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, Russian air defence allegedly shot down 25 drones, including 14 over Krasnodar Krai, six over Bryansk Oblast, three over occupied Crimea, and two over Rostov Oblast.
Despite claims that all drones were successfully destroyed, local residents posted videos on social media showing the aftermath of two "arrivals".
The Russian side accused Ukraine of organising the attacks.
