Russian Ministry of Defence announces alleged downing of 25 Ukrainian drones over territory of occupied Crimea and Black Sea

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the morning of 27 November 2024, Russian air defence allegedly intercepted more than 20 Ukrainian drones over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the message of the hostile Ministry of Defence is published by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"Air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 25 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea from 8.30 to 10.30 Moscow time," the Russian Defence Ministry assured.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Sevastopol. Razvozhayev claimed a combined attack.

There is no information about the consequences of the attack at the moment.