Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 747,370 people (+1,670 per day), 9,493 tanks, 21,002 artillery systems, 19,450 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 747,370 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 04.12.24 are estimated at:

personnel - about 747370 (+1670) people,

tanks - 9493 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 19450 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 21002 (+26) units,

MLRS - 1253 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1020 (+1) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19946 (+29),

cruise missiles - 2855 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 30746 (+80) units,

special equipment - 3628 (+1)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

