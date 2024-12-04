ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10456 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 658 0

"Shahed" hit courtyard in village in Chernihiv region, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, on 4 December, the occupiers attacked a village in the Chernihiv region with Shahed, causing damage.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region again. Previously, with Shaheds. A kamikaze drone hit a yard in a village in the Chernihiv district," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, debris damaged houses, but there were no casualties.

Also read: Shahedis in the south of Chernihiv region: there is a threat to Sumy and Kyiv regions - Air Force

Атака на Чернігівщину 4 грудня
Атака на Чернігівщину 4 грудня

Read: Russians hit Pryluky with a missile: a man was injured, a building and cars damaged

Атака на Чернігівщину 4 грудня
Атака на Чернігівщину 4 грудня

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Chernihiv region (308) Chernihivska region (135) Chernihivskyy district (24)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 