"Shahed" hit courtyard in village in Chernihiv region, houses were damaged. PHOTOS
Last night, on 4 December, the occupiers attacked a village in the Chernihiv region with Shahed, causing damage.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
"At night, the enemy attacked the Chernihiv region again. Previously, with Shaheds. A kamikaze drone hit a yard in a village in the Chernihiv district," the statement said.
It is noted that as a result of the attack, debris damaged houses, but there were no casualties.
