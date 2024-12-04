Syrskyi, based on results of November, defined tasks of stabilizing situation in threatening areas

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting to discuss the results of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in November 2024.

Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he heard officials in the areas of activity. The main attention was paid to measures to create a sustainable defense, management of subordinate units, combat organization, and the work of headquarters, ensuring the reliable functioning of the command and control system of the Armed Forces and the Defence Forces as a whole.

"As a result of the event, I identified specific tasks to stabilize the situation in threatened areas and build up the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the continuation of the creation of appropriate reserves. He stressed the importance of high-quality training of personnel and timely manning of combat military units and subunits," Syrskyi said.

He also stressed that saving the lives and health of servicemen is a priority.

"In this context, in addition to high-quality training of soldiers, we must master, implement, and scale innovations and military technologies as quickly as possible. The Armed Forces of Ukraine must be one step ahead of the enemy," he concludes.

Earlier, Syrskyi noted that the training of tactical officers needs to be improved and the duration of training extended.