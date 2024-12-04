Part of Pervomaiskyi district de-energised: 6 Russian agents-arsonists detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained six more agents of the Russian special services who had committed arson attacks in Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions in hot pursuit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

On the instructions of the enemy, they tried to destroy Ukrzaliznytsia's substations and power facilities using flammable mixtures.









The invaders recruited all the defendants remotely through specially created Telegram channels, where the ruscists offer money in exchange for cooperation.

Read more: Enemy agent spying on Chernihiv defenders detained - SSU. PHOTOS

Suspicion instead of money

However, instead of receiving money from the Russians, the arsonists were suspected by Ukrainian law enforcement.

For example, a 33-year-old resident of Kyiv was detained in the Kyiv region who, after 10 years in prison for theft, cooperated with the occupiers.

"On their instructions, the repeat offender set fire to a relay cabinet of Ukrzaliznytsia, which ensures the uninterrupted movement of trains on one of the sections in Kyiv.

Another person involved is a 29-year-old resident of Boryspil, a gambling addict who hoped to "cover" his losses on sweepstakes with money from Russia," the SSU explained.

To do this, the attacker also burned down another "Ukrzaliznytsia" relay cabinet.

As noted, four local teenagers aged 15 and 14 were detained in Mykolaiv region who set fire to a power substation that provides electricity to most residents of Pervomaiskyi district.

During the searches, the law enforcement seized clothes, flammable mixtures and mobile phones with evidence of the crimes.

See more: SSU detains group of arsonists, who performed Russian tasks in Ternopil region. PHOTOS

All the detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

The offenders, including minors, face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.