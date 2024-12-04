SSU detains group of arsonists, who performed Russian tasks in Ternopil region. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained two men who were recruited by Russian special services to commit arson attacks on administrative buildings, transformer substations and railway relay cabinets, as well as to organise explosions on railway tracks in western Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the SSU Office in Ternopil region.

Test task

It is noted that the attackers were two residents of Ternopil aged 20 and 23.





"The defendants were recruited by the enemy when they were looking for 'easy' money on Telegram channels. They were offered a "test" task: to set fire to the premises of a village council near Ternopil. For completing the task and recording their actions on video, the young men were promised a reward of one thousand US dollars. The first target they chose was an administrative building in the village of Petrykiv, Ternopil district. At night, the attackers broke a window in the village council building, poured flammable liquid and set it on fire," the statement said.

Plans of the attackers

"The next task was to derail the train by installing a 'brake stop' on the track. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of the SSU and the National Police, the enemy accomplices were detained "in hot pursuit". The arsonists' mobile phones were seized, which contained detailed instructions from the customer of the crime on how to find a potential target and how to set it on fire," law enforcement officers wrote.

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and a custodial measure of restraint has been imposed. They face up to 10 years in prison.

The operation was conducted by SSU operatives in Ternopil region jointly with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the Ternopil District Prosecutor's Office.

