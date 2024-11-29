Teenagers set fire to police car in Mykolaiv region: "curator" promised money for it. PHOTOS

Two 16-year-old boys set fire to a police car in the village of Yelanets in Mykolaiv region.

The teenagers poured flammable liquid on the police car and set it on fire, which was parked in the car park near the administrative building. The fire was quickly detected and extinguished on the spot. The car sustained minor damage.

Within an hour, law enforcement officers identified the arsonists.

"They were two pupils of a local educational institution. Law enforcement officers also found out that the 16-year-old boy had been contacted by an unknown person via one of the messengers and offered to burn down the police special vehicles for a monetary reward. The young man agreed to the offer and looked for a peer to be his accomplice.

Together, the accomplices bought fuel and lubricants, reconnoitered the situation and set the fire at night, filming it on video as proof of the work they had done. The perpetrators sent the video report to the curator, but the curator deleted the correspondence and left the perpetrators without the promised monetary reward. Such videos are then published in the Russian media to discredit the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, which include the National Police," the statement said.

The teenagers have been detained and served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The young men face up to 10 years in prison for the car arson committed by a group of people.

