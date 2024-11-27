SSU detains FSB agent who planned to burn down power substation supplying military airfield in Kirovohrad region. PHOTO

The SSU prevented a large-scale FSB sabotage in Kirovohrad region.

As noted, the special operation resulted in the detention of a Russian agent who tried to burn down a power substation that supplies a military airfield and other strategic facilities in the region.

What do you know about the attacker?

The detainee was a 21-year-old local resident who was remotely recruited by the FSB in August 2024. The young man came to the attention of the occupiers because of his pro-Kremlin comments on the aggressor country's Telegram channels.

To carry out "verification" tasks, the agent collected information on the technical condition of power facilities and tracked the locations of military hospitals and TCR buildings.

"The traitor used a messenger to transmit the information to his Russian curator in the form of text messages and marks on Google maps," the statement said.

Planned to set fire to a power substation

Subsequently, according to the SSU, the agent received a new task - to enter the territory of a key power substation in the region and set it on fire with a flammable mixture, and then film the fire.

In the event of the destruction of the power facility, the occupiers promised their accomplice a monetary reward of 200,000 Russian rubles.

The SSU officers exposed the traitor in advance, documented his crimes and detained him red-handed while he was conducting reconnaissance near the target.





At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces in the areas of the agent's reconnaissance activity.

At the place of detention, a mobile phone with an anonymous chat in a messenger, which he used to communicate with the FSB, was seized from him.

The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.