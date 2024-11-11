They tried to burn down Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopter: SSU detains group of arsonists in three regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

In three regions of Ukraine, five people were detained for committing arson attacks on behalf of Russia. In particular, the perpetrators tried to set fire to Ukrainian aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Detention in Kirovohrad region

"Three young men aged 17 and 18 were detained red-handed after they broke into a military airfield and tried to burn down an Armed Forces helicopter. In addition, the defendants wanted to destroy one of the key power substations in the region to leave tens of thousands of local residents without electricity," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the criminals in advance and thus saved a combat helicopter of the Defence Forces and an important power facility.

Poltava region

A repeat offender who burned down a military jeep involved in performing tasks on the eastern front has been exposed. The man had previously been prosecuted for carjacking, and in autumn 2024 received an order from Russia to set fire to Armed Forces vehicles.

Cherkasy region

A 34-year-old resident of the region was detained for setting fire to a transformer substation that provided power to a railway line in one of the region's sections.

Currently, all of them have been notified of suspicion (according to the crimes committed) under 3 articles of the Criminal Code: Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law), Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property).

They are in custody. The men face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

