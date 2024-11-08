Agent of Russian Federation, who worked in TCRSS and prepared series of Russian coups, was detained in Volyn - SSU. PHOTOS

In the Volyn region, a Russian agent who was preparing to shell the region was exposed. He was a 30-year-old serviceman who served in a security unit of the local shopping center.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The man was remotely recruited by a career officer of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU).

"The defendant tried to establish and transfer to the aggressor the locations of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, and the National Police. To accomplish this task, the agent drove around the area in a company car under the guise of business trips and recorded the location of military facilities. He also tried to detect radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out enemy shelling "bypassing" Ukrainian air defense," the statement said.

He passed the information to his Russian handler via an anonymous chat in a messenger.

The SSU Military Counterintelligence detained the man and documented his crimes. At the same time, additional measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of his cooperation with Russia was seized from the detainee.

The man came to the attention of the occupiers through his relatives in Russia, with whom he maintained contact and shared anti-Ukrainian views.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The Russian agent is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

