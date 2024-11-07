He was preparing arson attacks on military vehicles in Dnipro: SSU detains FSB agent. PHOTOS

A FSB agent was detained in Dnipro, who was adjusting the shelling and preparing arson attacks on military vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Initially, its main task was to establish the coordinates of Ukrainian armed forces units in the Dnipro region and to record the consequences of Russian shelling of Dnipro.

Later, however, his FSB supervisor gave him a new task: to carry out a series of arson attacks on service vehicles of the Defence Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

"Following the instructions of the occupiers, the defendant personally made an incendiary device based on flammable mixtures, a detonator and a remote control module. At a certain time, the agent was to place the finished device under a military vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and remotely set it off. Before committing the terrorist attack, the suspect "checked" the device near a railway track and informed his Russian handler about it," the statement said.

If the agent had successfully destroyed the potential target, he would have received an FSB "order" to further destroy military vehicles and relay cabinets.

The offender was exposed in advance, his crimes were documented and he was detained.

The detainee was a 48-year-old locksmith at a local enterprise who had practical knowledge of chemistry. He came to the attention of the Russian secret service as an active user of Russian Telegram channels, where he left comments in support of Russia's war against Ukraine.

During the searches, a phone with evidence of his work for the Russian Federation was seized from him.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The man is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

