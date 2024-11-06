Zakarpattia region’s head of district TCR and deputy brigade commander of TDF "earned" money on draft dodgers - SSU. PHOTO

Two mobilisation evasion schemes were exposed in the Zakarpattia region. The head of the district TCR and the deputy commander of a Territorial Defence Brigade (TDF) were served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that both acted separately, but used similar "schemes": in exchange for bribes, they offered conscripts to avoid conscription on the basis of forged documents about "poor" health.

Thus, officials provided potential conscripts with fictitious medical reports from the MMC (Military Medical Commission) on the presence of serious illnesses.

Then the draft dodgers used the fake documents to deregister from the military register and could illegally leave Ukraine.

The cost of such "services" ranged from $4 thousand per person.

Both defendants were notified of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under two articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official), Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The detainees face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation.

